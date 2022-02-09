The minimum wage in Spain will be raised to (dollar)16,000 per year.

The lowest-paid full-time workers in the country earned about (dollar)11,780 in 2018.

OVIEDO is a town in the province of Navarra in Spain.

Spain’s minimum wage will rise by 3.6 percent to €14,000 ((dollar)16,000) per year, according to Labor Minister Yolanda Diaz.

Spain will raise the minimum wage for the fourth time since 2019.

The country’s minimum wage was €10,302 ((dollar)11,780) per year in 2018, nearly 27% less than it would be in 2022.

“Far from what opponents claim, raising the minimum wage has been beneficial to Spain and its economy,” Diaz said.

“It improves people’s lives, lowers poverty, and raises wages everywhere.”

According to the labor minister, the government reached an agreement with unions to ensure that full-time employees receive at least 14 monthly payments of €1,000 for the entire year of 2022.

The raise will go into effect immediately and will cover the months of January and February.

The wage increase was unanimously rejected by members of Spain’s main business association, the Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE).

“This will raise labor costs and add to the pressures already on companies’ margins, such as rising raw material prices and supply chain bottlenecks, resulting in a less dynamic economy with fewer jobs,” according to the group.

Employers, on the other hand, will be required to comply with the new regulation, which is expected to be enacted by Spain’s executive council later this month.

Meanwhile, Spain’s progressive coalition government claims that raising the minimum wage is not yet complete.

By the end of 2023, the goal is for it to be equal to 60% of the average salary.

In an interview with El Diario, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stated, “If all our employment data says anything, it is that there is no contradiction between the rate of job creation and the increase in the minimum wage.”

“On the contrary, it demonstrates that it is an effective mechanism for wealth pre-distribution.”

Spain has the EU’s seventh highest minimum wage, with Luxemburg ($2,257 per month), Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and France ranking first, second, and third, respectively.

Bulgaria has the lowest monthly minimum wage, at €322.

Six European Union members, however, do not have any minimum wages: Denmark, Italy, the Greek Cypriot administration, Austria, Finland, and Sweden.