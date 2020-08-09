‘The Misfit Of Demon King Academy’ Episode 6 Live Stream Details, Synopsis, Spoilers

After recognizing the achievements in the team competition, Anos invites Misa and Lay to join his team in “The Misfit of Demon King Academy” Episode 6. However, Anos suspects something unusual. The episode is titled “Magic Sword Tournament.”

This article contains spoilers from episodes 5 and 6

The official website released the synopsis for “The Misfit of Demon King Academy” Episode 6 hinting Lay and Misa joining Team Anos.

Later, Anos and Lay are set to participate in the Magic Sword Tournament.

“In recognition of their accomplishments in the team competition exam, Anos welcomes Lay and Misa to his team. The team gathers at Anos’ home to celebrate, but shortly after, Lay and Anos are announced as participants in the Magic Sword Tournament. Lay rejoices at the chance for a rematch with Anos, but Anos suspects that there is an ulterior motive. The situation escalates when Misa takes Anos to meet one of the Seven Elder Demon Emperors, Melheis Boran,” reads the official synopsis.

In the previous episode, Lay joins the academy as a transfer student and wants to work under Anos as his subordinate. However, Anos wants to test his skills. Apart from Lay, Misa and her friends want to be a part of Team Anos.

During the Team Competition, Team Anos is up against Team Lay. Anos tells Sasha and Misha that he will face Lay while they can take care of Misa and others.

Misha builds an ice castle using her Lily-pad ice ring. Sasha is shocked to see Misha build one so fast. During the competition, Lay lends his magical power to his team and goes after Anos.

Anos tells Sasha to use Jio Graze with Misha to tackle Team Lay’s mobile castle that is advancing toward the ice castle.

Sasha and Misha fuse their powers and destroys the incoming mobile castle attack. Toward the end of the episode, Team Anos wins the competition.

The cast of “The Misfit of Demon King Academy” includes Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Anos Voldigoad, Tomori Kusunoki as Misha Necron, Yuko Natsuyoshi as Sasha Necron, Aki Toyosaki as Izabella, Ami Koshimizu as Emilia Ludowell, Ryota Ohsaka as Kanon, Shinobu Matsumoto as Gusta, Shinnosuke Tachibana as Leorig Indu and Takuya Eguchi as Zepes Indu.

“The Misfit of Demon King Academy” Episode 6 is scheduled to air Saturday, Aug. 8. Fans can watch the episode online via live streaming on Crunchyroll.