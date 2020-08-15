‘The Misfit Of Demon King Academy’ Episode 7 Live Stream Details, Official Synopsis, Spoilers: ‘Mother’s Words’

Anos Voldigoad prepares for his first match in the Magic Sword Tournament. He has vowed to beat the Royalists despite the evil traps they have set for him. “The Misfit of Demon King Academy” Episode 7 sees Anos fighting for his mother and father. The episode is titled “Mother’s Words.”

This article contains spoilers from episodes 6 and 7

The official website released the synopsis for “The Misfit Demon King Academy” Episode 7 hinting something unusual about Lay. The last scene from the previous episode shows Lay in the dressing room of the arena clutching his chest.

The spoilers from this week’s episode tease somebody has taken Lay hostage and controlling his moves. It remains to be seen if the Royalists are behind this trick.

“Anos resolves to defeat the Royalists no matter what tricks they have up their sleeve. He uses the sword received from his father Gusta to fight in his first match in the Magic Sword Tournament. Meanwhile in the dressing room, Lay clutches his chest. Sensing that something is wrong with Lay, Anos speculates that somebody is controlling Lay and a hostage may be involved. Who is conspiring to control the Magic Sword Tournament from behind the scenes?” reads the official synopsis.

In the last episode, Anos and Lay are chosen for the upcoming Magic Sword Tournament. Lay is excited about a rematch against Anos.

Meanwhile, Melheis meets Anos Voldigoad and tells him he should skip the tournament because Anos Dilhevia and other Royalists might plan something against him. Anos made up his mind to withdraw from the tournament, but he is moved by his mother and father’s desire to witness their son shine at the tournament.

The cast of “The Misfit of Demon King Academy” includes Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Anos Voldigoad, Tomori Kusunoki as Misha Necron, Yuko Natsuyoshi as Sasha Necron, Aki Toyosaki as Izabella, Ami Koshimizu as Emilia Ludowell, Ryota Ohsaka as Kanon, Shinobu Matsumoto as Gusta, Shinnosuke Tachibana as Leorig Indu and Takuya Eguchi as Zepes Indu.

“The Misfit of Demon King Academy” Episode 7 is scheduled to air Saturday. Fans can watch the episode online via live streaming on Crunchyroll.