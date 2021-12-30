The missing man is believed to have been involved in a car accident, according to police.

Lower Paxton Township detectives are looking for a man who hasn’t spoken to anyone since days before Christmas, when he may have been involved in a car accident.

Stephen Salazar, 61, is thought to have died in a car accident around 5:30 p.m. on Dec.

According to police, the incident occurred on March 23 in the area of I-83 northbound and the 2nd Street Exit.

Since then, he hasn’t been seen or heard from.

Salazar is described by police as being 5 feet 8 inches tall with a stocky build.

He has black hair as well.

Anyone with information on Salazar’s whereabouts should call Lower Paxton Township police at 717-558-6900 or leave a tip on the department’s Crimewatch page.

