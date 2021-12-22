The moratorium on student loan payments has been extended until at least May 2022.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration extended a student loan moratorium on Wednesday, allowing millions of Americans to defer debt payments while the flu pandemic raged.

Payments on federal student loans will be suspended until May 1 as a result of the action.

During that time, interest rates will stay at zero percent, and debt collection efforts will be halted.

Those safeguards had been in place since the beginning of the pandemic, but they were set to expire in January.

Financial recovery from the pandemic, according to President Joe Biden, will take longer than job recovery, particularly for those with student loans.

“We understand that millions of student loan borrowers are still dealing with the effects of the pandemic and will require additional time before resuming payments,” he said in a statement.

The omicron variant of COVID-19 that has swept through the United States with a vengeance has given the question of whether the moratorium should be extended new urgency.

Officials in the White House had previously stated that the January extension would be the final one.

Even as the economy improves, there are fears that borrowers will be unable to resume payments.

Those who are already behind on payments may have their wages and benefits taken away as part of debt collection efforts once the moratorium ends.

More than 36 million Americans with federally guaranteed student loans are affected by the policy.

According to the most recent Education Department data, their total debt is more than (dollar)1.37 trillion.

Approximately one-third of borrowers are in default or delinquency, with an average monthly payment of (dollar)400.

According to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, the extension will allow for repayment plans tailored to students’ financial needs, including an income-driven repayment plan.

“The continued pause will provide critical relief to borrowers who continue to face financial hardships as a result of the pandemic,” Cardona said. “It will also allow our administration to assess the impacts of omicron on student borrowers.”

In March 2020, the Trump administration temporarily halted payments on federal student loans, which it later extended until January 2021.

Biden has moved twice to continue it, and the Department of Education has raised…

