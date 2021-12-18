The most amusing dog-related queries that people have Googled

When you get a puppy, Google becomes your best friend.

Many dog owners, especially those who have never owned a dog before, learn on the job.

As a result, Google becomes your best friend, and you turn to it for answers to all of your questions, big and small.

Money.co.uk has looked into what we’ve been searching for on the internet about our pets.

The following is a list of the funniest dog-related questions people have asked, along with the number of times they were searched over the course of a year:

Is it possible for dogs to see in the dark? – 50,600

What’s the deal with my dog staring at me? – 47,300

Is it safe for dogs to eat olives? – 42,900

Is baked beans safe for dogs to eat? – 41,900

– 38,900 Do dogs have belly buttons?

Is it okay for dogs to drink tea? – 32,000

Is it possible for dogs to see ghosts? – 28,300

– 27,000 Why do dogs chase their tails?

– 22,900 Why does my dog eat poop?

What is the source of my dog’s fishy odor? – 14,940

Here are some of the answers to the questions:

Dogs stare at us for a variety of reasons, including affection, confusion, or reading our body language.

Dogs’ senses are enhanced, allowing them to see, smell, and hear far more than we can.

They’d be the first to know if ghosts existed.

The majority of the time, dogs are amusing themselves and having a good time.

Ascertain that they have their own toys to play with and that they are taken on daily walks.

Other reasons include fleas or ticks, as well as medical problems.

Dogs and their feces are frequently a hot topic, with a slew of other questions swirling around it.

Click here to learn more about what your dog’s poop is telling you.

“Man’s best friend always keeps us entertained with their funny and cute mannerisms, but some of these quirks are just plain odd,” said Salman Haqqi, a pet insurance expert at money.co.uk.

“Quintessential British questions like “can dogs eat baked beans?” and “drink tea?” generate a lot of annual search results because of their cultural significance and, most likely, their frequency of occurrence.

“Another frequently asked question among Brits is why their cute dogs eat feces.

It may disgust us humans to see it, but it allows our pets to understand the marker (as well as enjoy the taste) in the same way that they sniff each other’s behinds.”