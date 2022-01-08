The most common blunder that can get you kicked out of a theme park

A common blunder that could result in you being ejected from a theme park

VISITORS TO THEME PARKS OFTEN TAKE PHOTOS AND VIDEOS.

However, if you are caught filming at the incorrect time, you may be ejected after your first ride.

Guests are not permitted to film while riding the rides at Universal Studios in Orlando.

Guests must empty their pockets and place their personal belongings in lockers in order to comply with the rule, which is enforced by the theme park.

Guests are even required to walk through metal detectors on some rides to ensure that they do not have any additional items on them.

A staff member will ask a guest to stop filming if they manage to sneak a phone onto a ride and break the rule.

They might be kicked out of the park if they ignore this and continue to record the ride.

Disney World, on the other hand, does not prohibit filming or photography unless it is for commercial purposes that have not been approved.

As a result, thrill-seekers who want to immortalize the moment on film can record as much as they want.

