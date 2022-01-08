The most dangerous boroughs in London have been identified, with one region recording the THIRD highest number of fatal shootings in the capital.

A THIRD of all fatal shootings in London have occurred in just ONE borough, while stabbings account for more than HALF of all murders.

Three of the nine murders in Haringey, North London, occurred within THREE MILES of each other.

In the aftermath of pandemic restrictions being lifted in the capital, lawless London has seen an increase in slayings by knife crime.

There has been at least one homicide in every borough this year, with the exception of the City of London, which has had none.

Haringey and Greenwich are the most dangerous of the London boroughs, according to a Sun investigation, with eleven murder investigations underway.

Taylor Cox, 19, Sharmake Mohamud, 22, and an unidentified man in his twenties were all shot in the area, accounting for a third of all fatal gun crimes.

Within five months, the three young men were all gunned down within a three-mile radius of one another.

Taylor’s family paid tribute to him by describing how he had only recently recovered from being stabbed in the chest the year before.

“He was a loving boy,” they said.

Following the stabbing, he lost confidence and refused to go to certain places.

“He took a cab if he went out because he was afraid for his safety.”

We won’t be able to move on because we all miss him.

“He was the spark in all of our lives, and now it’s gone.”

That is something we will have to live with for the rest of our lives.”

With at least eight killings, Croydon is the third bloodiest borough, followed by Brent, Lambeth, and Newham, each with seven.

Seven victims were stabbed to death in the eleven murders in Greenwich, South-East London.

Sabina Nessa, a 28-year-old primary school teacher, was assaulted on her way to meet a friend in Cator Park, Kidbrooke, on September 17th.

Koci Selamaj, 36, has been charged with her murder after her body was found covered in grass near a community center in the park.

In October, father Emmanuel Ogabi, 26, was stabbed to death in Woolwich by a group of men who “chased him down an alley.”

We are pleading with anyone who is carrying a knife with the intent to harm another human to put it down.

Pastor Samuel Ogabi and his mother, Bola Ogabi, have urged knife-wielders to put down their weapons in order to save lives.

“He was chased down the alley, running for his life, screamed for help, and no one came to help,” they said.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.

We appeal to everyone out there who carries a knife with the intent to harm another human, please drop the knife Pastor Samuel Ogabi