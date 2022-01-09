‘The most exhilarating film I’ve ever worked on was Boiling Point,’ says Stephen Graham.

‘Boiling Point was the most exhilarating film I’ve ever worked on,’ says Stephen Graham.

Stephen Graham’s new one-take film is set in a crisis-stricken kitchen and takes place in real time.

He and the cast and crew tell James Mottram why making the film was so exciting – and emotional.

­Boiling Point was “a hell of an experience” for Stephen Graham.

“It’s without a doubt the most exhilarating array of emotions I’ve ever experienced on a film set.”

This is a bold statement coming from an actor who has collaborated with legendary director Martin Scorsese on films such as The Irishman, Boardwalk Empire, and Gangs of New York.

When you see it, however, it’s easy to see why.

Boiling Point is a real-time drama that follows 80 anxious minutes in the life of restaurant chef Andy Jones. It is based on a 22-minute short Graham made with director and co-writer Philip ­Barantini in 2019, which was shot in one take.

No cuts, pauses, or retakes were allowed as the camera followed Graham’s chef through a dreadful night in his posh restaurant.

“It’s high energy from the word ‘go,’ and it doesn’t stop,” says Barantini, who first met Graham when they were both cast members of Band of Brothers two decades ago.

He went with the same one-take approach for the feature.

Barantini’s film isn’t the first to use this daring approach to filmmaking.

Sebastian Schipper’s melodrama Victoria (2015) pulled it off masterfully, racing through Berlin on a chaotic night, while the more sedate Russian Ark (2002) guided us through the Hermitage Museum.

Birdman (2014), which won the Academy Award for Best Picture, and Sam Mendes’ incredible First World War drama 1917 (2019) both gave the impression of being shot in a single take (though both films used multiple shots stitched together).

The real deal, on the other hand, is Boiling Point.

The film, which was shot at Jones and Sons in Dalston, east London, transports viewers to a bustling restaurant on the busiest night of the year.

Graham’s Andy is running late when he arrives to find a visit from the health and safety inspector, followed by a visit from a slimy TV chef (Jason ­Flemyng) from his past dining with an influential food critic (Lourdes Faberes).

“This is a complete crisis,” Vinette Robinson, Andy’s trusted senior chef, explains.

