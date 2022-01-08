The most important issues that Boris Johnson needs to address in order to get his domestic agenda back on track

Boris Johnson will be hoping to get his premiership back on track with a flurry of domestic policy announcements in the weeks and months ahead, following a bruising end to the year.

However, the Prime Minister faces a slew of potential stumbling blocks along the way, as tax hikes and a rising cost of living threaten to sink his administration further.

The Levelling Up policy paper is expected to give the PM’s flagship policy some much-needed meat.

It was supposed to be released before Christmas, but due to the Omicron wave, it was pushed back to the end of the month.

The plans are expected to include a mix of long-term public policy plans to improve infrastructure and homeownership, as well as short-term proposals to devolve more decision-making power and focus on concrete measures to clean up towns and boost civic pride.

Mr Johnson will also be hoping that two pieces of legislation currently pending in Parliament will provide him with some substantial red meat to feed to his supporters.

The first is the Police, Crime, Sentencing, and Courts Bill, which No10 hopes will allow the Government to demonstrate that it is tough on crime – an area where the Conservatives fear Labour is gaining ground.

The new laws will restrict people’s right to protest and impose harsher penalties for those who attach themselves to another person or object, such as those responsible for the Insulate Britain protests.

As part of the government’s attempt to show that it is taking crime more seriously, it also strengthens stop and search powers and introduces longer sentences for certain crimes.

The Nationality and Borders Bill, which is currently in the House of Lords, is the second critical piece of legislation.

Small boat crossings have become a major thorn in the Prime Minister’s side, with Tory MPs frequently stating that it was becoming a major issue on the doorstep.

The government hopes that the bill will “fix” the asylum system by removing the “pull” factors that attract visa-free migrants to the UK and giving authorities more authority to deport those who are deemed to be here illegally.

