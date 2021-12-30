The most important world news stories in 2021, from the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan to the eruption of the La Palma volcano

The world has been ablaze with devastating wildfires, heat waves, and conflict in 2021, but there has also been hope.

Even as the world battled the pandemic, 2021 was a tumultuous year, from an opposition journalist being forced off a plane to the disastrous Afghanistan pull-out.

There were rays of hope, as Olympic champion Simone Biles served as a role model for young people, and a fan-led movement helped pop star Britney Spears be released from conservatorship.

However, devastating wildfires and heatwaves, international border crises, and conflict ravaging some nations set the world ablaze in 2021.

Here are some of the most important news stories from around the world this year:

Belarus’ authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko made international headlines after forcing down a Ryanair flight to arrest opposition journalist Roman Protasevich.

Mr. Protasevich and his girlfriend, Sofia Sapega, were detained after being removed from their flight from Greece to Lithuania.

They were then placed under house arrest.

The incident in May sparked international outrage, with some EU leaders dubbing it a “hijacking” as the EU moved to impose economic sanctions on Belarus.

After appearing in a video following his arrest to say he was in good health and make an apparent confession to “planning riots” in Minsk last year, there were concerns that Mr Protasevich was being tortured by Belarusian authorities.

Mr Protasevich, who has appeared on Belarusian state television several times since his arrest, is accused of organizing riots and faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison if convicted.

The Belarusian Investigative Committee charged Ms Sapega with inciting social hatred, threatening police officers, and violating data privacy laws earlier this month.

Mr Lukashenko was chastised once more over the migrant crisis on the Belarus-Poland border, where thousands of desperate people were stranded in forests, facing death from exposure.

Families were split up and forced to live in squalid conditions after Belarusian authorities promised they would be able to cross the border into Poland, but Polish border forces prevented them from doing so.

The crisis erupted after the EU tightened sanctions against Mr Lukashenko in retaliation for his regime’s brutal crackdown following a disputed election last year that gave him a sixth term in office.

Planes carrying migrants from Iraq, Syria, and other nations have begun to arrive.

