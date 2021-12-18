The most in-demand items for Glasgow foodbanks over the holidays

Over the holiday season, the most in-demand items at Glasgow foodbanks

According to new research, food banks are having difficulty keeping up with rising demand and decreasing public donations.

There are 15 items, such as canned food, rice, and pasta, that will make a significant difference this Christmas.

Glasgow’s food banks are gearing up for their busiest Christmas yet.

According to new research, Scotland’s foodbanks are struggling to meet rising demand and decreasing public donations.

According to a survey conducted by community giving platform Neighbourly, with whom Aldi collaborates to distribute surplus food from its stores, 68 percent of food banks, charities, and community causes in Scotland are concerned about not having enough food to support people this Christmas.

Neighbourly surveyed over 600 food banks and community organizations across the country and discovered that 89 percent of those in Scotland expect this Christmas to be their busiest yet, with more people in need than ever before.

Surprisingly, the survey also revealed that 71% of food banks in the region have seen a drop in donations in recent months, owing to the pandemic’s aftermath and rising costs of living.

Over the next three months, food banks in Scotland expect a 36% increase in demand, with organizations in the area currently supporting an average of 203 people per week.

Since the summer, more than 67% say demand has increased.

The research also revealed a list of the most needed items by food banks over the holiday season, ranging from canned foods to festive treats and toiletries, to assist supporters.

Aldi stores nationwide have community donation points where customers can donate food to local charities, food banks, and community groups.

The top 15 most in-demand items are as follows:

Food in cans

Festive delights

Personal hygiene products

coffee and tea

Snacks and biscuits

cereals for breakfast

Soft drinks and juices

UHT milk is a type of milk that has been past

Cleaning supplies and laundry detergent

Rice and pasta are two of my favorite foods.

Items for a gift

sauces for cooking

Toys, crafts, and games for kids

hygienic supplies

“Christmas can be a particularly busy time for the local charities and organizations we support, but this year looks to be more challenging than ever,” Mary Dunn, Managing Director of Corporate Responsibility at Aldi UK, said.

“We have committed to donate 1.8 million meals as part of our Christmas campaign with Kevin the Carrot and Marcus Radishford.

