The most ludicrous example of what happens when the government presses the panic button is Work From the Pub.

The most ludicrous example of what happens when the government presses the panic button is Work From Pub.

WAS the Plan B Covid crackdown scribbled on the back of a beer mat after a night of drinking in a Whitehall pub?

How else do you explain a rule that tells employees to avoid the office in order to avoid spreading the mutant Omicron strain, but allows them to sit in the pub with their coworkers?

In the last two years, Covid has enacted some bizarre rules, such as ordering a pint by purchasing a Scotch egg as a “substantial meal.”

But WFP (work from pub) is the most ludicrous example yet of what happens when the government panics without thinking.

Conservative MPs aren’t amused, and have threatened to vote against Plan B, which includes vaccine passports and the requirement to wear a mask in most indoor public places (unless, bizarrely, you’re singing).

They are right to wonder when ministers will accept that we must find a way to live with the virus rather than trample on our liberties and economic interests.

Fair play to canny publicans who, despite being hit by lockdowns, were quick to exploit the latest loophole, offering special deals to any WFP converts.

Although productivity may be low, bosses may find that their employees are more accepting of working longer hours.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid declared yesterday that mandatory vaccines outside of the NHS and social care workers are “morally wrong” and “just wouldn’t work.”

We concur.

Couldn’t the same be said about vaccine “passports,” which are about to be implemented in England?

Similar schemes that have been implemented in other countries, such as Scotland and Wales, do not appear to have had much of an impact.

Despite the fact that Austria, the Netherlands, and Germany have them, Covid outbreaks have been widespread.

Covid passes, according to a study conducted in the United Kingdom earlier this year, would actually encourage vaccine skeptics to dig their heels in even deeper.

Mr Javid only declared vaccine passports off the table in September, after Tory backbenchers balked at the prospect of effectively creating a two-tier society.

If vigilance against a mission-creep of restrictions is not maintained, the previously unthinkable can become the norm.

MOST OF THIS WEEK’S HEADLINES DID NOT MAKE FOR PLEASANT READING FOR Boris Johnson.

However, we congratulate the Prime Minister and his wife Carrie on the birth of a baby girl yesterday — which is so Boris.

Only someone with a peculiarly charmed life could have one of the worst weeks of their life and still be able to look back on it as a week filled with at least…

