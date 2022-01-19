The most popular grocery store in the United States isn’t a physical location: research

The country’s top grocery retailer isn’t a physical location: research

The most popular website was Amazon.

According to a nationwide study on customer satisfaction in the grocery market, Walmart is the number one grocery retailer in the United States.

For the second year in a row, Amazon took the top spot in the Retailer Preference Index’s US Grocery Channel Edition.

H-E-B came in second, followed by Market Basket, Wegmans, and Amazon Fresh, which made its debut on the list.

The list of grocers was compiled based on an online survey of approximately 10,000 US households, which were asked to rate their grocery stores on factors such as price, digital options, quality, convenience, speed, operations, discounts, and rewards.

Customers still prefer to shop in brick-and-mortar stores, according to the study, despite the fact that digital’s share of grocery sales has more than doubled.

According to the study, price is also the most important determinant of customer preference, and grocery stores with digital platforms tended to attract the most customers, which explains why Amazon has topped the list for two years in a row.

According to the study, these are the top grocery retailers in the United States:

