The most popular Pornhub searches in YOUR state have been revealed, as eye-opening data reveals the most popular videos across the United States.

The top Pornhub searches in each state in the United States over the last year have been revealed by new data.

According to the shocking statistics, people in Virginia seek “dirty talk,” while those in Alaska seek “morning sex.”

Viewers in Arkansas are looking for “divorced” because the state has one of the highest divorce rates in the US.

According to the statistics, “mormon” searches are more common in Utah, while “quickie” searches are more common in North Dakota.

Sex doll is the top search in South Dakota, “strip” is the top search in Arizona, and “lesbian yoga” is the top search in Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, people in Minnesota are looking for “cartoon,” and people in Connecticut are looking for “swinger.”

According to Pornhub, the data reveals relative searches, or “terms searched more frequently in each state when compared to all others.”

“I like to think of porn as very much connected to other aspects and other rhythms in our social life,” said Jessie Ford, a sex sociologist and Columbia professor.

Last week, Pornhub revealed what horny Americans and Brits were looking for in the previous year.

Hentai porn is now the most searched term on the XXX site worldwide, ranking first in the United States and third in the United Kingdom.

Adult anime and manga materials, of which hundreds of thousands are hosted on the platform, are referred to as “adult anime and manga.”

“Cartoons have a more fantastical quality than regular porn,” Dr.

Pornhub’s Sexual Wellness Center’s director, Laurie Betito.

“Because it isn’t real, it can go further, with fewer limitations than reality.”

“Hentai porn also has a storyline, and people seem to be drawn to context more and more.”

Lana Rhoades was the most searched pornstar on Pornhub, followed by Abella Danger in second place.

However, it turns out that many users have a romantic side as well.

‘Romance’ and ‘romantic’ searches more than doubled, while ‘passionate’ searches increased by 139 percent.

The top ten also includes group sex, fitness, swapping, challenge, transgender, goth, roommate, and ‘how to.’

In its annual Year In Review report, the well-known adult platform revealed the trends.

According to data from the previous year, the United Kingdom has surpassed Japan as the site’s second most popular visitor, while the United States continues to be the most popular.

