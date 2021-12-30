The most popular stories on Glasgow Live in 2021, from stunning homes to Batman filming in the city.

We’ve all been through a lot this year, and covid has undoubtedly been the main topic of discussion at dinner.

But what about the other stories we covered this year? To commemorate the year 2021, we’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite stories from the year, some of which are downright adorable.

This year has been another roller coaster, especially in terms of covid.

A lot has happened since the birth of Princess Diana and the death of Prince Philip, from Adele’s album, 30 to sports history being made.

Despite the virus’s dominance in the news this year, new research shows that coronavirus was not the most searched topic on Google.

The most popular searched term this year, according to research published by online language platform Preply, was Euro 2020, after England reached the finals only to lose on penalties, making it the closest England had come to winning a major tournament since 1966.

The Premier League came in second, followed by Norwegian footballer Chrisitan Erkisen, who died of a heart attack while playing in the Euros.

Later, he needed life-saving treatment from paramedics, who were applauded for their quick response, as were his teammates for forming a circle around him for privacy.

The covid vaccine was ranked fourth, while Prince Philip’s death was ranked fifth.

In other covid news, Matt Hancock was demoted to number six after video emerged of him with Gina Coladangelo, the Department of Health and Social Care’s advisor, during a lockdown, in violation of his own covid rules.

Emma Raducanu, the winner of the US women’s open championship, was followed by Sarah Everard, 33, who was tragically kidnapped, raped, and murdered by Met Police officer Wayne Couzens.

The next match was England v Denmark, and comedian Sean Lock, who died of lung cancer in August, was ranked tenth.

But, specifically in Glasgow, what were the most popular stories you read this year?

The Scottish election came in first, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP winning a fourth term as the largest party in Holyrood.

