The most recent British travel regulations for France, Portugal, Spain, Greece, and Italy

For Brits, the most recent travel rules for France, Portugal, Spain, Greece, and Italy are listed below.

If you want to travel to Europe in 2022, you’ll need to be aware of the following rules: many European countries closed their borders to UK tourists in December, but do the restrictions still apply this month?

Many of us will be looking for a quick getaway to get rid of the January blues now that the holiday season is over.

However, before you rush to book a flight, make sure you’re up to date on the latest travel restrictions for Brits as Omicron makes its way across Europe.

More than 1,400 flights were canceled in the United Kingdom last week, and more than 8,000 planes were grounded on Wednesday, December 29 as a result of staff being forced to self-isolate.

Today, Ryanair cancelled more flights from Glasgow to popular tourist destinations due to safety concerns. As a result, the budget airline will only fly to four destinations: Belgium, Poland, Ireland, and Spain.

Take a look at these guidelines before booking your last-minute Airbnb or flight.

Portugal is still open to visitors from the United Kingdom, but there are some tests to pass before you can enter.

You are not permitted to administer a test yourself; Portugal only accepts tests administered by healthcare professionals.

This means that, in most cases, you’ll need to take an RT-PCR compatible PCR test 48 hours before your arrival.

A negative antigen test taken up to 72 hours before arrival is also acceptable.

All passengers must complete an online passenger locator card, and if traveling to Madeira, the Azores, or another non-mainland region, an additional questionnaire must be completed.

Temperatures may be checked at random on passengers flying to Portugal.

Anyone with a temperature above 38 degrees Celsius will be required to take another test at the airport and, if positive, self-isolate.

If you are over the age of 12, you must be fully vaccinated in order to enter Spain.

There is an exception for Brits traveling for “duly accredited imperative family reasons” or “force majeure,” in which case a negative PCR test and possible self-isolation upon arrival will suffice.

Brits living in Spain with a negative PCR test or ‘proof of Covid’ can also enter the country.

