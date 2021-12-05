The most recent travel regulations have been released as part of the pre-departure Covid tests.

The most recent travel regulations have been released as part of the pre-departure Covid testing.

Here are the most recent travel rules, as well as what they were previously.

The spread of the Omicron variant, which first appeared in southern Africa, prompted the government to alter travel regulations.

Because of concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant, all passengers arriving in the UK will be required to take a Covid pre-departure test.

The return of pre-departure tests, according to the travel industry, is yet another “hammer blow” to an industry that was only recently beginning to recover from the pandemic’s devastation.

The Business Travel Association’s chief executive, Clive Wratten, said it directly contradicted assurances from Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, and he called on the government to intervene and support the industry.

“The sudden introduction of pre-departure testing is a hammer blow to business travel,” he said.

“Public safety is a top priority, but the government’s lack of coherence will cause businesses to fail, travelers to become stranded, and livelihoods to be destroyed.”

The most recent travel rules, as well as their predecessors, are listed below.

Anyone traveling to the UK from a country not on the red list, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to take a pre-departure test a maximum of 48 hours before departure starting at 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, announced the new measures late on Saturday, and the Scottish and Welsh governments quickly followed suit.

It means that, regardless of their vaccination status, passengers traveling to the UK will be required to take a PCR or a lateral flow test up to 48 hours before departure.

“We’ve always said we’d act quickly if the changing data demanded it,” Mr Javid said.

“These are temporary measures that we want to remove as soon as possible, but we need to have them in place before we learn more about Omicron.”

Nigeria has also been placed on the government’s travel blacklist.

Only British and Irish nationals traveling from the country will be allowed into the UK starting at 4 a.m. on Monday, and they will be required to stay in a government-run quarantine hotel for ten days.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) announced the findings of a new study conducted by the UK Health and Security Agency.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.