THE LATEST UK WEATHER FORECAST: The Met Office has issued a yellow fog warning for England and Wales, as the UK prepares for the wettest January on record.

The Met Office has issued a WEATHER WARNING for thick fog this evening, advising drivers to exercise caution on the roads.

From 10 p.m. tonight until midday Wednesday, a yellow alert has been issued for a large section of west and east England, the Midlands, and all of Wales.

“Dense fog patches likely to cause some travel disruption overnight and Wednesday morning,” the weather service said.

There is a chance of delays or cancellations in transportation services, as well as flights.

It comes as the bookies now predict that this month will be the wettest January ever, with only 52 days remaining.

“There’s every chance this month breaks January records for all the wrong reasons, with more miserable weather on the way,” Ladbrokes’ Alex Apati said.

The Met Office has released more information about its yellow fog weather warning.

“Fog patches are expected to form during Tuesday night, becoming dense and freezing in places by dawn on Wednesday, especially in river valleys, with visibility less than 100 meters at times,” the weather service says.

“Fog will gradually thin later Wednesday morning over the south-west Midlands, though a few patches may persist into the afternoon.”

The warnings will be in effect from 10 p.m. tonight until noon on Wednesday.

Parts of central and southern England, as well as Wales, are affected.

It will be in effect from 10 p.m. tonight until noon on Wednesday.

A yellow weather alert has been issued.

Parts of central and southern England and Wales are blanketed in fog.

The Met Office has issued a warning for “dense fog patches” that will cause “some travel disruption overnight and Wednesday morning,” according to the forecast.

Cardiff, Bath, Oxford, Birmingham, Peterborough, and Norwich will all be affected.

Predictions:

Pour a solution of water and a teaspoon of salt over the icy spots.

A solution of three parts vinegar to one part water will also work.

DO NOT USE BOILING WATER TO DEFROST FROZEN CAR WINDOWS.

To remove the frost, only use a car-specific scraper.

Windscreen frost can be avoided by soaking an old towel in a solution of water and table salt, or a mixture of one part water and two parts alcohol, and then placing it over your car windows…

