The most serious issue confronting the Glasgow school community, according to the headteacher, is mental health.

The biggest problem facing the school community, according to Glasgow’s headteacher, is mental health.

Schools in the area have implemented programs to assist students in dealing with stress, anxiety, and other challenges.

The biggest problem facing the secondary and its feeder primaries, according to a Glasgow high school principal, is mental health among pupils and their families.

Linda Hamilton, the head of Springburn Academy, expressed her concern as the school revealed groundbreaking work being done to help children cope with anxiety, low mood, and other issues.

P7s who are heading to the academy have been receiving mental health sessions, and secondary students have been receiving well-being lessons based on cognitive behavioral therapy.

“The biggest single factor we are struggling with is the mental health of the young people and their families in dealing with everything,” Mrs Hamilton said of the “Springburn learning community,” which includes Possilpark, parts of Maryhill, and elsewhere.

It’s just gotten bigger and bigger as the pandemic progressed.”

Mrs Hamilton praised the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH) for its mental health projects in the secondary and feeder primary schools.

Over 450 children have benefited as a result of this initiative.

“This has had a massive impact,” she said at yesterday’s Springburn and Robroyston Area Partnership meeting.

‘Time for Me’ sessions at Springburn Academy assisted students with anxiety, low moods, and anger issues.

Seventy-one percent of teenagers said it gave them more confidence and helped them deal better with life’s challenges afterward.

“I’m getting better at recognizing when I’m anxious, and I’m feeling more confident in asking for help,” one child said.

Another project saw 199 P7 children receive 42 sessions to help them cope with the transition to secondary school and deal with stress.

“That was all about helping young people understand mental health and helping them understand and manage stress,” Joanne Aitken, children and young people development manager at SAMH, explained of the transition work.

They were stressed and anxious about Covid, about starting high school, and about living in extremely challenging home environments.”

Other practices included children serving as mental health ambassadors and webinars on how to have a mental health conversation.

People are afraid to ask about problems, according to Ms. Aitken, for fear of making things worse.

“You are,” she said.

