The most unusual Airbnbs in Scotland for your next staycation in 2022

Scotland’s most unusual Airbnbs for your next staycation in 2022

From a 110-year-old lifeboat to a restored air control tower, we’ve rounded up the best one-of-a-kind homes in Scotland for a much-needed break to shake off the January blues.

There’s no denying that January is the year’s longest month.

Many of us are tightening our purse strings after spending a fortune over the holidays and trying to avoid the temptation of a night at the pub or a meal out.

But, to keep our spirits high, we’re looking forward to the coming months to see if we can squeeze in a much-needed weekend getaway.

With travel abroad still being a little risky due to covid, there’s never been a better time to see what’s right outside your front door.

While we can’t guarantee the best weather, Scotland has a lot to offer: beautiful scenery, fascinating culture and history, delicious food and drink, and a breath of fresh air away from the city.

From treehouses and hobbit holes to a restored air control tower, here are some of Scotland’s most unusual Airbnbs for something a little different in 2022.

The Tower rooms are in a refurbished historic defensive tower dating from 1574 that has been described as “medieval and bijoux.”

Enter through a massive stone door and ascend an ancient and winding staircase.

There is a sitting area as well as a kitchenette and a shower room.

A spiral stone staircase finally leads to a romantic and secluded upper chamber.

This room is lovely, with exposed ceiling beams, a working stove, stone floors with underfloor heating, a reading nook, and a well-stocked bookcase.

This treehouse, located in Fernie’s ancient forests, has six living trees growing within and around it, as well as two floors, three balconies, and a bathroom with a stunning free-standing bath.

The queen-size bed is made by hand from oak and has a fireplace.

There is a microwave oven and a mini fridge.

There are breakfast items included.

There is no access to the internet here, so if you’re looking for a true digital detox, this is the place to go.

With all of the headlines coming out just three weeks into 2022, it’s probably best to take a break.

Here’s a relaxing riverside retreat:

