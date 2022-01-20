The most unusual Airbnbs in Scotland for your next staycation in 2022

Scotland’s most unusual Airbnbs for your next staycation in 2022
From a 110-year-old lifeboat to a restored air control tower, we’ve rounded up the best one-of-a-kind homes in Scotland for a much-needed break to shake off the January blues.
There’s no denying that January is the year’s longest month.
Many of us are tightening our purse strings after spending a fortune over the holidays and trying to avoid the temptation of a night at the pub or a meal out.
But, to keep our spirits high, we’re looking forward to the coming months to see if we can squeeze in a much-needed weekend getaway.
With travel abroad still being a little risky due to covid, there’s never been a better time to see what’s right outside your front door.
While we can’t guarantee the best weather, Scotland has a lot to offer: beautiful scenery, fascinating culture and history, delicious food and drink, and a breath of fresh air away from the city.
From treehouses and hobbit holes to a restored air control tower, here are some of Scotland’s most unusual Airbnbs for something a little different in 2022.
The Tower rooms are in a refurbished historic defensive tower dating from 1574 that has been described as “medieval and bijoux.”
Enter through a massive stone door and ascend an ancient and winding staircase.
There is a sitting area as well as a kitchenette and a shower room.
A spiral stone staircase finally leads to a romantic and secluded upper chamber.
This room is lovely, with exposed ceiling beams, a working stove, stone floors with underfloor heating, a reading nook, and a well-stocked bookcase.
This treehouse, located in Fernie’s ancient forests, has six living trees growing within and around it, as well as two floors, three balconies, and a bathroom with a stunning free-standing bath.
The queen-size bed is made by hand from oak and has a fireplace.
There is a microwave oven and a mini fridge.
There are breakfast items included.
There is no access to the internet here, so if you’re looking for a true digital detox, this is the place to go.
With all of the headlines coming out just three weeks into 2022, it’s probably best to take a break.
Here’s a relaxing riverside retreat:
A brief summary of Infosurhoy.