The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was stabbed to death and dumped on a Lidl checkout counter may be able to avoid going to jail.

The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was stabbed to death and dumped on a Lidl checkout counter may be able to avoid jail time.

Katalin Erzsebet Bradacs, 44, was arrested in October after her son, Alex Juhasz, died. She is currently undergoing a psychiatric evaluation, which could result in her not receiving a lengthy prison sentence following her trial.

Bradacs reportedly entered the supermarket in Citta della Pieve, Italy, shouting for help as she placed her son’s bloodied body on top of a Lidl checkout counter.

Shortly before Bradacs was arrested by police after a knife was discovered in her handbag, the tot was pronounced dead as a result of nine stab wounds found on his body, to his chest and neck areas.

The youngster’s bloodied t-shirt, punctured with nine holes, and the woman’s jumper were discovered later that night at a nearby abandoned building.

Police believe she killed her son on purpose in order to exact revenge on the child’s father, Norbert Juhasz, over a custody dispute.

After receiving a horrifying photo of his dying son from Bradacs shortly before she took his body into the supermarket, the father, who lives in Hungary, alerted the authorities.

Bradacs denied the allegations against her, repeatedly telling the police, “I did not kill my son,” but she allegedly gave three different versions of events to the police.

She was reportedly living in Chiusi Scalo with her former nightclub boss after fleeing Hungary with Alex in September 2021 after a Hungarian court granted the father custody of the child.

Witnesses said they saw the mother mistreating her young toddler the day before he died.

Bradacs was arrested and taken to a prison in the nearby city of Perugia, where he is currently awaiting trial.

The defendant is scheduled for a psychiatric evaluation at the end of the month, after which she could be found unfit to stand trial and subjected to involuntary psychiatric treatment.

Bradacs will be interviewed by an expert psychiatrist before undergoing multiple tests to determine if she is of sound mind, according to Bors, a Hungarian news site.

Meanwhile, Gyorgy and Erzsebet Bradac, Bradac’s parents, have stated that they will continue to support their daughter despite their fears that she will commit suicide if she is not treated.

“I hope they can cure her and she realizes what she’s done,” her father expressed his hope.