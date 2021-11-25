The mother-of-six, 31, was shot and killed in Chicago two days after her 14-year-old son, Kevin Tinker Jr., was killed.

The 31-year-old mother of six was shot and killed in Chicago two days after her 14-year-old son Kevin Tinker Jr was killed.

A MOTHER OF SIX was shot and killed in Chicago two days after her 14-year-old son was murdered.

Delisa Tucker, 31, was shot and killed on Wednesday morning in Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood, near where her son, Kevin Tinker Jr, was killed on Sunday afternoon.

Tucker was just steps away from a memorial for her son when gunfire erupted, hitting the 31-year-old in the chest, according to her family.

Tinker Jr., her 14-year-old son, was killed two days prior after being shot a dozen times.

Kevin Tinker Sr, the 14-year-old’s father, said his son was walking home from a friend’s house when he was shot.

“He was confronted with some violence.”

He was an excellent young man.

He didn’t slam his fists together in a gang fight.

I used to play basketball.

Tinker Sr told CBS Chicago that his son “played on his phone a lot.”

“He was a gamer at heart.”

He wasn’t even close to being a thug.

He spent the majority of his time in the house with his younger siblings.”

“We need justice for Delisa and Kevin,” say the victims’ families and friends, who are planning two funerals.

“That’s all we want,” said Michelle Tharpe, a family friend.

The Chicago Police Department told The Sun US on Thursday that no suspects have been identified in the shootings of Tucker and her son.

The victims’ loved ones have set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs and provide for Tucker’s children.

Tucker has five children ranging in age from four to fifteen.

