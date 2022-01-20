The mother of three was taken aback when she saw a ‘tooth fairy’ flying over her roof on Ring doorbell footage.

On Ring doorbell footage, a mother of three was astounded to see a ‘tooth fairy’ flying over her roof.

A MOTHER OF THREE has been left speechless after claiming to have seen the tooth fairy flying over her roof while using her Ring doorbell.

After the mysterious flying object triggered the doorbell cam’s sensors, Alicia Stoddart, 38, claims she captured the magical moment on the doorbell cam.

The 38-year-old is convinced she saw the fluttering fairy while vacationing with her children at her parents’ caravan in Clacton, Essex.

Millie, 17, Layla, 11, and Danny, 9, believe it was “definitely” the mystical tooth nabber who visited them last Sunday night, according to her.

The footage appears to show a tiny wing-wearing figure gliding towards the camera before flying over the caravan’s roof, which perplexed the family.

Many people are speculating as to what the mysterious flying object was, and the Stoddart family is in disbelief.

“We were sitting at my parents’ house looking through the ring doorbell footage and there it was,” Alicia, from Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, explained.

“My first thought was, ‘Oh my God, it’s a fairy!’ We were racking our brains and googling possible suspects.”

“However, none of them matched the image’s outline and size.

“We then contacted my brother and sent him the video to see what he thought, and he immediately exclaimed, ‘What, no way, it’s the tooth fairy!’

The family is “convinced” it’s the tooth fairy after discussing the unusual sighting with her loved ones.

“I later showed my children, and even though they are slightly older, this video has certainly made an impact,” Alicia, a construction worker, continued.

“It’s a fairy, according to Millie.”

“We’re all away with the fairies,” my father said.

Alicia’s son Danny feels a sense of magic in the air, despite the fact that the enchanting visitor’s true identity remains unknown.

In our daily lives, we all needed a little bit of magic and faith.

“Seeing actual footage of a tooth fairy, when he has a wobbly tooth, couldn’t be more amazing,” she added.

“In our lives, we all needed a little bit of magic and faith.”

The age-old legend of the tooth fairy visiting children who have lost their teeth in order to exchange their gnashers for money continues to bring joy to children and their parents.

After redecorating her bedroom, one mother was left in fits of laughter after her daughter left an "adorable" note to the tooth fairy informing her of the route change.

Another parent played a practical joke on his son by leaving a fake note from the tooth fairy saying she couldn't…

