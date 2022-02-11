The mother of three, who lost her’soulmate’ at the age of 31, is committed to helping other young widows and widowers.

The mother of three, who lost her’soulmate’ at the age of 31, is now committed to helping other young widows and widowers.

After returning home from a run with chest pains, Jurgita’s husband died of a heart attack.

A young widower who lost her husband in a tragic accident in 2015 is committed to helping other young widows and widowers.

When Jurgita Khan moved to London from Lithuania in 2002, she met her husband Ashraff.

According to My London, Ashraff’s idyllic marriage was cut short after 11 and a half years when he died suddenly of a heart attack, leaving behind his 31-year-old wife and three children.

“We had a very close relationship.”

“I refer to him as my soulmate,” Jurgita explained.

“We never spent a day apart because we did everything together.”

We collaborated and worked as a unit.

Any help would be greatly appreciated, as would any struggles.

“He was my world, my best friend, and we were always there for each other.”

It was everything I could ask for in a partner.

We never fought because we had a special bond.

He was a kind and caring individual.

He was always willing to help.”

In February 2015, tragedy struck when Ashraff, 46, returned home from a run with chest pains: “When he returned, he said he had a little bit of pain in his chest.”

We didn’t think much of it at the time; we just assumed the wind and cold had caused him some discomfort, similar to when you inhale cold air,” Jurgita explained.

“Ashraff, as is customary, remained downstairs to stretch.

My middle daughter came up to me and said, ‘Mummy, dad is lying on the floor.’ I told her he was just stretching, and she said, ‘No, he looks really different.’

‘He appears to be amusing.’ I dashed downstairs before realizing what was going on.”

Ashraff had suffered a heart attack without warning.

Jurgita was later informed that one of his arteries had become blocked, preventing blood from properly pumping around his body.

Ashraff lived a very healthy lifestyle; he was an avid runner who competed in marathons and half marathons on a regular basis, and he was always conscious of what he ate.

“At home, they worked on him for about two hours before saying they couldn’t do anything and had to stop,” Jurgita explained.

“That was the most traumatic experience I’d ever had.”

He had no signs, no way of knowing.

