The mould in my house was so bad that it started growing in my ear… living here has taken my life away from me…

A WOMAN has been left with crippling illnesses as a result of a mold infestation so bad that the fungus was growing in her ear.

Caroline Bowman was looking forward to a fresh start when she moved into her new rental home in Sydney, Australia, but she quickly became ill.

The 33-year-old was in good shape when he saw the three-bedroom home, which had recently been painted and had a new carpet.

She became mysteriously ill shortly after moving in, and has been battling multiple chronic illnesses ever since.

She was eventually diagnosed with painful breathing problems, which were thought to be caused by exposure to mold, which was becoming more prevalent in her home.

“Soon, the whole ceiling was covered in mould, it was horrible,” she told 9news.com.au.

“I was cleaning the wall one time and noticed it was a little wobbly when I wiped it.”

It made a hole when I poked it.

“It was thriving within the confines of the walls.”

They were dark in color.”

Ms Bowman went to the doctor because she had a throbbing earache, she said.

“The doctor took a swab and found aspergillus mould inside my ear,” she said.

She said her brain was still foggy and she was diagnosed with fibromyalgia, in addition to her ongoing breathing problems.

This is a condition that causes you to be tired all of the time and causes you to lose your memory.

“It’s taken my life from me,” she said.

Ms Bowman stated that she had a difficult time convincing her landlord to take her mold problem seriously.

Ms Bowman said she was forced to move out after two years in the house to live with her mother.

In 2018, a parliamentary inquiry looked into Australians’ experiences with mold-related illnesses.

During this time, the devastation caused by mold-related illnesses was made abundantly clear.

“Frequently, the symptoms have ruined lives, making employment and normal social interactions near impossible,” said Liberal MP Trent Zimmerman, chair of the committee.

“We owe it to those Australians to do more to ensure that their critical health needs are better understood and met.”

