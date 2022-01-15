The movie Language of Love has sparked a romantic holiday rush on the Costa del Sol.

The film Language of Love has sparked a romantic holiday rush on the Costa del Sol.

Following the premiere of the international dating show filmed in Andalusia, reservations for On The Beach have increased by 40%.

Following the premiere of Channel 4’s new dating show, Language of Love, the Costa del Sol has become a popular vacation destination.

People are falling head over heels for Spain’s sunshine coast, according to new data from holiday firm On the Beach, with bookings up 40% since the launch of the international dating show filmed in the region of Andalusia.

With Valentine’s Day approaching, couples looking for a romantic getaway are flocking to Spain and the Canary Islands.

“There’s something so uplifting about booking a sunny getaway when it’s cold and grey outside,” said Zoe Harris, chief customer officer at On the Beach.

Valentine’s Day is approaching, and there are some great deals to be had right now, so now is the ideal time to plan a getaway with your loved ones.

“We can’t wait to help people earn some extra brownie points with their other halves this spring by whisking them away to warmer climes for a romantic getaway.”

