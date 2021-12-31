The Mummers Parade in Philadelphia has been rescheduled due to a rainy forecast.

Because of the rainy forecast, the Mummers parade in Philadelphia has been rescheduled for another day.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Due to rain in the forecast, the outdoor portion of Philadelphia’s famous and sometimes inflammatory New Year’s Day parade featuring the Mummers has been pushed back to Sunday.

Officials say the indoor portion of the events, which includes performances at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, will go on as planned on Saturday.

Because of the weather forecast, the New Year’s Day fireworks scheduled for Penn’s Landing at 6 p.m. have been canceled.

String bands, comic brigades, elaborate floats, and plenty of feathers and sequins are all part of the annual celebration, which attracts thousands of spectators each year. However, it has long been criticized for its long history of blackface displays and other inappropriate or offensive behavior by some participants.

Mayor Jim Kenney threatened to cancel the parade after the 2020 edition unless the organizers cleaned up their act.

It was canceled in 2021 for only the second time in its 119-year history as part of the city’s pandemic mitigation plan last year.

For the majority of 2020, all large parades and events are banned.

In response to the decision, some Mummers staged a protest rally in their South Philly haunts.

Despite rising COVID-19 positives and hospitalizations, city officials refused to cancel the New Year’s Day outdoor event, instead advising attendees to keep a safe distance, wear masks, and stay at home if they feel ill.

The majority of the road closures and parking restrictions will begin at 3 a.m., according to city officials.

Saturday will now begin on Sunday at that time, but other events planned for this afternoon along Market Street will be extended until the parade’s conclusion.

On Sunday, the parade will follow the same route as before, but park officials advised people to check the parade’s online map.

The Mummers Parade, dubbed “mummer” from the German word for “mask,” is thought to be the country’s oldest folk festival. It combines the immigrant traditions of the Scandinavians who welcomed the new year with gunfire, the English and Welsh who entertained with masquerade plays, and the Germans who are credited with introducing Santa Claus to their new surroundings.

