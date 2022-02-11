The murder of a young girl was solved using DNA and genealogy records, making it Pennsylvania’s oldest cold case.

Authorities identified the man accused of raping and murdering a 9-year-old girl on Thursday, using DNA and genealogy records to solve Pennsylvania’s oldest cold case.

At a press conference, Pennsylvania State Police said that James Paul Forte murdered Marise Ann Chiverella nearly 58 years ago in Hazel Township, Luzerne County.

“However, he is the person who committed this crime,” Lieutenant Devon Brutosky said at a press conference. Forte died in 1980 and will not be tried.

“We don’t believe this is his only crime.”

According to troopers, it is the state’s oldest cold case and the country’s fourth oldest cold case solved using genetic genealogy.

At the press conference, members of Chiverella’s family expressed their joy at seeing justice served.

Marise’s mother prayed for Jesus to help Pennsylvania State Police find the man who hurt her daughter for years when the family sat down for dinner and said grace, Ronald Chiverella, Marise’s older brother, said.

The “generations” of troopers who have worked the case over the years were present at the news conference, as was a young genealogy expert from Elizabethtown College who assisted with the investigation for free.

State police Corporal Mike Baron, the current lead investigator, became emotional as he discussed how significant the news is for the Chiverella family, investigators, and the Hazleton community.

“This was a brutal and heinous crime against a small child,” Baron said.

“We’re always told not to get too attached to a case, but it’s impossible to avoid it.”

It is a vivid memory for everyone who lived through it and for everyone who grew up in this area.

This is Marise’s story, which you were told by a grandparent, a parent, an aunt, or an uncle.

What happened to her marked a turning point in the community.”

Chiverella left her Hazleton home on March 18, 1964, on her way to school, carrying canned goods to the church, but she never returned.

She was last seen by a family member near Sixth and Church streets at 8:10 a.m. that morning.

Later that day, Chiverella’s body was discovered 2.5 miles away in Hazel Township; police…

