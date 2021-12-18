The murder of Star Hobson has ‘torn apart’ his family.

His family has been ‘torn apart’ as a result of Star Hobson’s death.

Star Hobson’s aunt said the toddler’s murder has “torn our entire family apart,” while the child’s father said he will never be able to recover from the “callous and cruel way” she was taken from him.

Savannah Brockhill, Star’s mother’s girlfriend, murdered her in September of last year.

Before Brockhill fatally assaulted the 16-month-old child, she had been subjected to months of abuse.

Brockhill was sentenced to life in prison for Star’s murder last week, and the toddler’s mother, Frankie Smith, 20, was sentenced to eight years in prison for causing or allowing her death.

After Brockhill and Smith were sentenced, Star’s aunt, Alicia Szepler, told Sky News that the reality of the child’s death did not “sink in” until the trial ended.

Star’s death, she said, left her feeling “as if my heart had been ripped out, but at the same time, I feel so numb.”

Ms Szepler said she couldn’t face work at first and struggled to get out of bed, but she’s “making progress” after a year.

“It’s torn our entire family apart; we’re all struggling so much,” she said to the broadcaster.

“Since the trial ended, it’s hit us hard again, as if it’s finally sunk in that it’s all real and she’s really gone.”

Star’s murder and the details of how she was subjected to months of assaults and psychological harm sparked a national outcry, especially because the trial came so soon after the case of murdered six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, prompting questions about the role of social workers and police after it was revealed that friends and family members had raised concerns in both cases multiple times.

Jordan Hobson, Star’s father, said after the sentencing that he would never be able to forgive himself for the “callous and cruel way” in which his “precious daughter” was taken from him.

According to a judge last week, Mr Hobson, a university student, split with Smith before she began a toxic relationship with Brockhill.

