The murder suspect ‘had sex in the victim’s bed while listening to her fight for life after brutally beating her with a crowbar.’

Authorities believe a couple accused of murder had sex in their victim’s bed while listening to her fight for her life in the other room.

Sarah Maguire, 29, was discovered unconscious at her home in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Tuesday, and Brinlee Denison, 25, and Nicholas Johnson, 28, were arrested.

Police believe she was brutally beaten to death with a crowbar after showing “obvious signs of trauma to her head and face,” according to an affidavit obtained by KNWA.

Officers discovered from the victim’s family that her vehicle and credit cards had been stolen as the investigation began.

The accused couple was discovered sleeping in her stolen car more than 100 miles away in Fayetteville, Arkansas the next day.

Both suspects allegedly gave a “full confession” to police after being apprehended, revealing that they planned the vicious assault and intended to fund their escape with the victim’s stolen car.

According to the affidavit, Johnson told cops that he and Denlison had had an “intimate relationship” but that he was “jealous” of her relationship with Maguire.

He then revealed, with full knowledge that Maguire was “struggling to live” in the room next door, that they “had sex in the victim’s bed after the murder.”

Denison, he added, had assisted him in pre-planning the murder.

Johnson allegedly told police that the couple had thrown their dirty clothes out the window of their vehicle as they fled the scene.

During their frantic gateway, Denison also took Maguire’s credit card and other electronic devices as she transferred funds to the pair’s own accounts, according to the affidavit.

The couple is now facing charges of first-degree murder and vehicle theft, and they are being held on a (dollar)1 million bond, according to police.

Jamie Maguire, the victim’s sister, posted a heartfelt message on Facebook on Thursday, expressing her hope that “justice will be served.”

“Our family has been dealt a devastating blow this week,” she wrote.

“My sister Sarah was killed in an act of indiscriminate violence.

Please remember our family in your prayers as we go through this difficult time.

“Be assured that justice is being done, and we owe the Tulsa Police Department our deepest gratitude.”