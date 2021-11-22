The mystery of the crushed stroller left on the street after the horror of the Waukesha Christmas parade continues, as prayers are offered for the victims.

The Waukesha Christmas parade has produced some harrowing images, including the haunting image of a broken stroller left on the street.

On Sunday, a car plowed into revelers, killing at least five people and injuring many more. A series of shocking images show the devastation left in its wake.

According to reports, the driver has been detained and has been identified as Darrell Edward Brooks, 39, by NBC on Monday morning.

Investigators are now investigating reports that he was fleeing a crime at the time of the fatal Wisconsin collisions.

On Sunday, the festive scene of marching bands and children wearing Santa hats and waving pompoms turned deadly in an instant.

The SUV sped through barricades, striking dancers, musicians, and others, according to horrifying footage intended to capture the parade.

A tinsel-wrapped stroller sits abandoned in one of the images.

More than 40 people were struck by the vehicle, including some children, according to local police chief Dan Thompson.

Other images show spectators’ chairs being knocked over as people flee the horror.

Clothing and bags appear to have been left in the wreckage as well.

In one video, a woman screamed repeatedly, “Oh my God!” as a group of young dancers was struck.

As families and performers celebrated the annual holiday event, a red Ford Escape was caught on video tearing through the crowds and “sending bodies flying.”

In search of his daughter, a father described going “from one crumpled body to the next.”

Among those killed were members of the “Dancing Grannies” club.

According to authorities, a Waukesha cop opened fire in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

One video shows a young child dancing in the street as the SUV speeds past her, just a few feet away, before crashing into parade participants a few hundred yards ahead.

Another, featuring pompom-wearing dancers, concludes with a crowd of people tending to a girl on the ground.

“There were pompoms and shoes everywhere, as well as spilled hot chocolate.”

Corey Montiho, a Waukesha school district board member, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, “I had to go from one crumpled body to the other to find my daughter.”

The Archdiocese of Milwaukee said that those injured included a Roman Catholic priest, parishioners, and Waukesha Catholic schoolchildren.

Officers later swooped on a Milwaukee address where the SUV that went on the rampage was parked in the driveway.

The vehicle’s front end was crumpled right up to the windscreen, with…

