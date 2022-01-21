The mystery surrounding Brian Laundrie’s gun has been solved, as the FBI has revealed that his remains were discovered next to REVOLVER.

The mystery surrounding Brian Laundrie’s gun has been solved, as the FBI has revealed that his remains were discovered near REVOLVER.

The mystery surrounding the gun used by Brian Laundrie to commit suicide has been solved.

On October 20, Laundrie’s body was discovered in the Carlton Reserve in Florida, a month after his fiancee Gabby was discovered strangled to death at a Wyoming campsite.

The FBI confirmed Laundrie’s remains had been discovered along with “a revolver” on January 20, 2022.

According to Fox News, one of the Laundrie family’s firearms was missing when they turned them over to the FBI in September.

It’s unclear if this is the gun used in Brian’s suicide.

Brian’s remains and personal items were discovered in a section of the 24,000-acre park that had been submerged in floodwaters until recently.

Laundrie’s parents had reported him missing on September 17, just days after Gabby went missing.

A gun, painted to resemble the American flag, appears to hang on the wall in September photos from Brian’s home with Gabby and his parents.

In the image, a terrifying poster depicting violent stabbings and beatings is also displayed on a bookshelf.

A Darth Vader mask and a collection of Watchmen comics are also shown in the image.

Following the widespread distribution of that image, sleuths claimed Gabby was holding a gun in a separate photo posted to her TikTok account.

The photo was part of a photo montage that was uploaded in January of this year.

Gabby appears to be kissing the tip of the object as she poses with it near her mouth.

It’s unclear if the object is a firearm, and the photograph’s date is unknown.

However, a screenshot of the TikTok video was sent to the FBI by Twitter users.

Then, in October, sleuths theorized that a gun discovered weighted down in water by fishermen was linked to Gabby’s death.

The firearm was discovered in the same park where Laundrie had gone with her family in September, leading some to believe it was connected to the case.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Christopher Sacco, 35, dug up the black revolver, which was wrapped in a bag and tied to a rock with red and white twine.

On September 6 and 7, Sacco and a friend were fishing near a playground area at the park where Laundrie and his family had stayed.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office received the weapon.

On September 1, Brian returned to his parents’ house without Gabby.

Gabby’s parents didn’t report her missing for another ten days…

