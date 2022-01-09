The mystery surrounding the ‘hut’ discovered on the far side of the moon has been solved.

The mystery of the far side of the moon’s ‘hut’ has finally been solved.

Despite weeks of speculation, the mystery of the “hut” on the moon’s far side was revealed to be a strangely shaped rock.

The Chinese Yutu 2 rover discovered the rock after it first appeared on the lunar horizon in December, sparking speculation about what it could be.

The existence of the “obtrusive cube” near the Von Kármán crater in the South Pole-Aitken Basin was confirmed by the China National Space Administration.

The journey to the rock was the six-wheeled rover’s longest single excursion, and it had to be put into hibernation mode to survive the cold lunar night.

The rover completed its 328-foot journey after multiple drive sessions, approaching the object within 33 feet to take a panoramic photo of the area.

The photo, however, revealed the object to be nothing more than a rock.

On the bright side, Yutu 2 achieved its own milestone.

Yutu translates to “jade rabbit,” which is how the rock has been dubbed because of its appearance.

“The Moon’s surface is 38 million square kilometers of rocks, so anything else would have been astronomically exceptional,” tweeted space journalist Andrew Jones.

“However, despite its small size, the jade rabbit rock will be a huge disappointment to some.”

Since landing on the Moon’s far side on January 3, 2019, Yutu 2 has traveled a full kilometer.

On January 11, it will mark three years of exploring the moon’s surface.

The rover will return to hibernation mode, but once it is moving again, it will continue to explore the rock.

During that time, more rock images will be released.

Strange-looking objects have been discovered in space before.

The discovery of “faces” and “spoons” on Mars has sparked interest on the red planet.