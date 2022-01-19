The name of Boris Johnson’s ‘putsch’ is explained, as well as what it has to do with Melton Mowbray.

Pork pie plot definition: What is the name of Boris Johnson’s ‘putsch’ and what does it have to do with Melton Mowbray?

Boris Johnson has been accused of lying to parliament about Downing Street parties during the lockdown.

A group named after a popular savory snack has put Boris Johnson’s position as Prime Minister in jeopardy.

After being accused of lying to parliament about the Downing Street parties during lockdown, he has come under fire.

In what has been dubbed the “pork pie plot” or “pork pie putsch,” a group of “Red Wall” seat MPs are said to have met on Tuesday to coordinate when they will submit their letters of no confidence.

According to recent reports, up to 20 letters may have already been sent in before Wednesday, with more on the way.

If they get the correct number of letters, a vote of no confidence will be held.

Because one of the rebels represents the constituency that includes Melton Mowbray, the Leicester town famous for baking the savory dish, the meeting has been dubbed the “pork pie plot” or “pork pie putsch.”

Alicia Kearns, the MP for Rutland and Melton, is suspected of being one of the ringleaders, though she has not publicly stated that she is involved.

The pies from Melton Mowbray are among the best, but there are pies from all over the UK.

Many of the disgruntled MPs are Red Wall Conservatives from the Midlands and North, and pork pies are traditionally made in these areas.

They’re made with cheaper meat cuts, seasoned with herbs, fruits, and spices, and encased in shortcrust pastry.

It is thought that the pastry made it a healthy and calorie-dense snack for workers.

“Originally baked in a clay pot covered in a rough pastry, the pork pie evolved to resemble a “parcel” of pastry wrapped around a pork filling,” according to the Melton Mowbray Pork Pie Association.

This allowed agricultural workers, grooms, and hunt servants to carry the pie to work, and the pastry case was discarded before eating.”

The “pork pie putsch,” as some have dubbed it, is a violent attempt to overthrow a government or a coup.

It might appear odd to refer to a serious political movement as such.

