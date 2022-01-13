The names of all 17 victims of the New York City fire have been released.

The identities of all 17 victims of the New York City fire have been determined.

According to local media, all of the victims, including children, died as a result of unintentional smoke inhalation.

Local media reported Thursday that all 17 victims of the deadly apartment fire in the Tremont section of the Bronx in New York City, including children, had been identified.

According to authorities quoted in an ABC7NY media report, all of the victims, ranging in age from 2 to 50, died as a result of accidental smoke inhalation.

The New York City Police Department released the names of three victims early Wednesday, noting that the youngest victim was a 2-year-old child.

The identities of the victims were confirmed through a forensic process, according to a medical examiner’s official.

According to initial reports, a fire ripped through a high-rise apartment building in New York on Sunday, injuring at least 63 people.

Commissioner Daniel Nigro of the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) said at a press conference following the blaze that the fire in the 19-story building was caused by a malfunctioning space heater.

He claimed that because the apartment door was open, the smoke quickly spread to the upper floors, poisoning more than 60 people.

According to the New York Mayor’s Office, the majority of the residents in the building were immigrant Muslims from Gambia, a West African country, and the children who died were all under the age of 16.

The fire was put out by a group of 200 firefighters.