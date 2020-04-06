The National Assembly continues to work in France despite the coronavirus

In France, the National Assembly (AN) has continued its work to discuss, clarify and approve the initiatives of the Emmanuel Macron government, which has submitted all its essential tasks to parliamentary control.

Last Monday, March 16 (one day before the declaration of the state of emergency and national confinement), the AN was informed and was able to discuss the first measures related to the national fight against the coronavirus.

On Thursday, March 19, the AN approved the draft Law amending the Finance Law for the current year. On the same day, the Government underwent a questioning session by all the parliamentary groups.

On Sunday, March 22, the AN approved the bill that recapitulated national emergency measures.

As of April 1, an informative, parliamentary mission began to work, following day by day the impact, management and consequences of the epidemic.

As is traditional, the Government submits to a question session every Tuesday, to which it must respond, with the consequent debate.

The French deputies try to combine this parliamentary work, in Paris, and the personal work, of base, in their respective electoral constituencies.

The French, single-member, two-round electoral model elects individuals, people, men or women, rather than the candidate of any party. Each candidate is presented as a representative of a party. But voters choose an individual over an acronym. Hence the need to “take care” and “follow” the crisis, at the same time, in the constituency, in the provinces, and in the Parisian Chamber. .