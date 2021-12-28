The National Trust has banned cigar sales at Winston Churchill’s country home.

The National Trust has halted the sale of his favorite brands at Chartwell in Kent, blaming dwindling visitor demand.

Visitors to Sir Winston Churchill’s former home, Chartwell, have long been able to see several of his signature cigars balanced in ashtrays while touring his Kentish hideaway.

Churchill’s fondness for a Cuban cigar – he is estimated to have smoked 150,000 during his lifetime – has become a selling point for Chartwell, which is now owned by the National Trust.

They’re one of 50 items that best describe Britain’s wartime prime minister, according to the book.

“No object more immediately connects us to its owner than Winston Churchill and his cigars,” writes an entry on the National Trust’s Chartwell website.

However, anyone planning on puffing one of Sir Winston’s famous Romeo y Julieta cigars in the Kent countryside will have to reconsider their plans.

The National Trust has decided to stop selling some of Winston Churchill’s favorite brands after many years of selling them, immortalized in images of the wartime leader holding his fingers in a V-for-victory sign while chomping on a cigar.

The conservation charity, which had sold the cigars from a humidor in its shop in Chartwell, near Sevenoaks, for more than a decade, said it had decided to discontinue its Churchill cigar stock due to a drop in demand, rather than any concerns about profiting from tobacco sales.

“We routinely review products based on consumer demand, profitability, and ethical sourcing,” the trust said in a statement.

Cigars were phased out of the Chartwell shop due to low demand compared to other items.

Churchill’s remarkable legacy is still commemorated in the Chartwell shop.”

The decision puts an end to one aspect of Chartwell’s long friendship with Churchill and his favorite accessory.

The future prime minister is said to have developed a taste for Cuban cigars while being bombarded by revolutionaries on a visit to the Caribbean island when he was 21 years old.

He is thought to have consumed up to eight cigarettes per day after that, often smoking only the.

