The NATO chief is concerned about a new armed conflict in Europe.

The NATO Secretary-General is concerned about a new armed conflict in Europe.

NATO leaders, according to Stoltenberg, will decide in the spring whether to deploy more troops in the alliance’s southeast.

BRUSSELS, FRANCE

On Friday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he expects members to make a final decision in the spring on whether to deploy more troops in the alliance’s southeast, warning that there is a “risk of a new armed conflict in Europe.”

Jens Stoltenberg said the security of the Black Sea region is “of utmost importance to NATO” because three NATO members, Romania, Bulgaria, and Turkey, as well as valued partners Ukraine and Georgia, share the coast.

He explained that NATO defense ministers will meet next week in Brussels to discuss plans to strengthen the alliance’s presence in the southeast.

He explained that the plans include deploying a “battle group in Romania, as well as, possibly, battleships in other parts of the alliance’s southeast,” and that “the final decision will be taken during the spring.”

He acknowledged that there is a “risk of a new armed conflict in Europe,” which is why NATO reached out to Russia to call for a de-escalation in the Ukraine conflict and to relaunch talks in the NATO-Russia Council.

In a letter to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Stoltenberg invites Moscow to begin talks on arms control and military transparency.

After concentrating more than 100,000 troops, significant artillery, and tanks on the border, the US and its European allies have accused Russia of setting the stage for an invasion of Ukraine.

A joint military drill involving at least 30,000 Russian troops is currently taking place in Belarus.

Moscow has denied planning a military offensive, claiming that its troops are conducting routine drills on the Ukrainian border and in Belarus.