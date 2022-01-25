The NATO members’ positions on the Russia-Ukraine conflict

The United Kingdom and the United States have begun to reduce their embassy staff, but not all Nato members are on the same page when it comes to Ukraine.

In recent days, many Nato members have stepped up their efforts to assist Ukraine, increasing both military and economic aid.

Other countries have been less willing to help Ukraine improve its defense capabilities, preferring instead to seek Russian-Ukraine mediation.

Here’s how Nato’s key members feel about it:

United Kingdom of Great Britain

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, said on Monday that a war with Ukraine would be “painful, violent, and bloody business,” but that it was not inevitable.

The United Kingdom recently sent 30 elite troops and 2,000 anti-tank missile launchers to Estonia, and is currently leading a multinational battlegroup of 831 troops from Denmark, France, and Iceland based in Estonia.

US

The US is currently in diplomatic talks with Russia and is expected to respond in writing to Russian demands for security guarantees as part of Nato’s eastward expansion this week.

The US has given Ukraine more than (dollar)400 million (£300 million) in security assistance in the last year alone.

Among the items are Javelin anti-tank missiles, small arms, and ammunition.

Over 1000 Croatian, Romanian, and UK troops are stationed in Poland as part of a Nato multinational battlegroup led by the United States.

President Joe Biden sparked outrage among allies last week when he suggested that a “minor incursion” would be met with something less than a full-scale military response, comments that he was forced to retract.

France and Germany are two of the most powerful nations in the world

Two of Europe’s most powerful countries have spoken out against Ukraine, but they have not gone as far as the United States and the United Kingdom in withdrawing embassy personnel.

Germany is a vital member of the Nato alliance, and it leads a multinational battlegroup based in Lithuania that includes over 1200 troops from Belgium, the Czech Republic, Iceland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Norway.

“We must not contribute to further unsettling the situation; we must continue to support the Ukrainian government very clearly and, above all, maintain the country’s stability,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.

Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schoenbach of Germany resigned after being chastised for claiming Ukraine would never reclaim its independence.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

