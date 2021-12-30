The Natural History Museum has catalogued over 550 new species, including a “hell heron” and a “Jurassic mouse.”

Hundreds of new species have been added to the list of species known to roam what is now the United Kingdom by scientists at the London Museum in the last 12 months.

More than 500 new species were documented by Natural History Museum scientists in 2021, ranging from a “crocodile-faced hell heron” that stalked the Isle of Wight 125 million years ago to a Singaporean cricket previously identified only by its song.

Despite fieldwork restrictions imposed by Covid-19, experts at the London museum have identified and catalogued 552 previously unknown to science creatures in the last 12 months, ranging from a number of British dinosaurs to nearly 300 species of tiny shrimp critical to the planet’s eco-system.

From an Indian snake to a prehistoric mouse-like Jurassic rodent that once scurried beneath the feet of dinosaurs in Scotland 166 million years ago, the catalogued finds have been found all over the world.

The year had been particularly fruitful in terms of dinosaur discoveries in what is now the United Kingdom, with four entirely new species discovered in places like the Isle of Wight and South Wales, according to researchers.

They include two new species of carnivorous “spinosaur” discovered on the Isle of Wight, one of which was a nine-meter-long predator with a bumpy skull known as the “horned crocodile-faced hell heron.”

“It’s been a fantastic year for the description of new dinosaurs, especially from the UK,” said Dr Susannah Maidment, a senior researcher in paleobiology at the museum. “Although we’ve known about the UK’s dinosaur heritage for over 150 years, the application of new techniques and new data from around the world is helping us to uncover a hidden diversity of British dinosaurs.”

90 new beetles, 52 new wasp species, 13 new moths, seven new crabs, six new flies, and five new plant species have all been discovered in Africa.

Among them was a Singapore cricket breed previously only known for its distinctive chirrup but now linked to a species first discovered in the 1980s.

291 species of “copepods,” tiny shrimp-like creatures measuring less than a millimetre in length that together form one of the largest carbon sinks in the oceans and are an important part of the

