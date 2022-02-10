The Naval Base at Keyport in Washington has been placed on lockdown after a “suspect with a possible explosive approached the main gate.”

A suspicious package has placed the Naval Undersea Warfare Center on lockdown.

Someone with an explosive was said to have approached the main gate.

A statement on the base’s Facebook page read, “THIS IS NOT AN EXERCISE.”

“Security forces secured the gate and set up a perimeter around the area right away.”

All personnel have been told to stay away from the area.”

More to come…

