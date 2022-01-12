The Naval Base in Mechanicsburg will begin testing residential wells for cancer-causing chemicals.

Expect a knock at your door from federal officials if you live in Cumberland County near the Naval Support Activity installation and rely on well water.

Beginning on Wednesday, federal officials will survey nearby residents with well water as part of a program to test for possible contamination from carcinogenic toxins released during fire safety training on the installation.

The testing is part of a Navy initiative to examine water flows for possible exposure to polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, a highly toxic chemical byproduct linked to cancer and other health problems.

PFAS, which are commonly found in clothing and cookware, were used in firefighting training at Naval Support Activity and other military installations.

The US Department of Defense hasn’t used PFAS in fire safety training since 2020, according to Christopher Cleaver, a spokesman for Naval Support Activity.

Due to the fact that PFAS are considered “permanent chemicals,” federal and state officials have continued to test the communities surrounding the installation in recent years.

Residents who use public residential water services, such as Pennsylvania American Water and Suez Pennsylvania, are unaffected by the Navy’s well water testing.

The community near the southwest area of the installation, where high concentrations of PFAS were discovered on-site this summer, will be the focus of the next round of surveying.

The well water testing program is entirely voluntary, and it will primarily affect homes in the Mechanicsburg area to the southwest of the navy base.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Navy has canceled plans for an open house to inform the public about the program and instead is hosting a virtual open house online.

The Navy is not allowed to publicly identify individual properties that are affected, Cleaver said, due to privacy concerns and requirements.

“This is entirely voluntary, but it is strongly encouraged,” Cleaver said.

“All of the residents will be visited door to door.”

We want to hear from you if you have any concerns.

We’d like to keep our outreach and stewardship programs going.”

The Navy is collaborating with other organizations such as the US Environmental Protection Agency, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, and the…

