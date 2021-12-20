The Netherlands is taking additional steps to combat the omicron variant.

To combat the omicron variant, the Netherlands has taken additional steps.

Negative PCR testing for immunized people from EU and Schengen countries is required, as is a 10-day quarantine for UK visitors.

On Monday, the Dutch government announced additional measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 omicron strain, including a 10-day mandatory quarantine for passengers traveling from the United Kingdom, as well as other restrictions for EU and Schengen citizens.

Passengers arriving from countries with a high risk of terrorism, such as the United Kingdom, must complete a 10-day mandatory quarantine period that will run from Wednesday to January.

According to an official statement, the number is 14.

During the Christmas and New Year holidays, the new restrictions will be in effect.

Passengers from the countries listed will be placed in isolation, even if they have a vaccine passport.

According to the statement, if they test negative after the fifth day of quarantine, isolation will be lifted before the 10-day period has passed.

All schools will be closed until January, according to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Until the lockdown is lifted, no events will be permitted.

Between the hours of 5:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., places where basic needs can be met will be open, while football games will be played without spectators.

On Christmas and New Year’s Eve, each household will be allowed four guests.

Takeaways will be available in restaurants.

People over the age of 12 who travel to the country from outside the EU or Schengen must provide a negative COVID-19 test result, according to the announcement made on Monday.

In order to enter the country from outside the Schengen member countries, passengers with vaccination passports must also submit a negative PCR test result 48 hours prior to the flight or a negative antigen test result 24 hours prior to the flight.

The omicron variant travel restriction imposed by the Dutch government on the South African Republic, Botswana, Eswatini, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zimbabwe remains in effect.

*Merve Berker is the author of this piece.