The Neuralink test monkeys were tortured, suffering from brain hemorrhages, bloody rashes, and self-mutilation, according to Elon Musk.

NEURALINK, a biotech firm founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has been accused of torturing monkeys used in research.

The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM), an animal rights organization, claims to have obtained documents revealing the monkeys’ mistreatment.

The records show monkeys suffered “extreme suffering as a result of inadequate animal care and the highly invasive experimental head implants during the experiments,” according to the animal-rights group.

The experiments, which lasted from 2017 to 2020, involved 23 monkeys, according to multiple media outlets.

However, by 2020, 15 of the monkeys were said to have died or been euthanized.

The other seven monkeys were taken to a Neuralink facility.

According to reports, Neuralink is working on a brain chip that can track and stimulate brain activity.

In 2017, the company signed a deal with UC Davis to test its brain chip technology on monkeys, as the university is known for its primate research facility.

However, the animal rights organization claims that the university withheld information about the animals’ treatment during the testing.

According to the New York Post, the monkeys could have died as a result of “possibly self-mutilation or some other unspecified trauma.”

According to the outlet, some monkeys may have had holes drilled in their heads, and others may have suffered from bloody skin infections.

“Inserting a device into the brain always carries some risk of bleeding,” Neuralink states on its website.

We’re attempting to mitigate this risk by using micron-scale threads inserted with a needle with a diameter similar to that of many brain neurons.”

“We fully complied with the California Public Records Act in responding to their request,” a UC Davis spokesperson told Fortune.

In the year 2020, Neuralink and UC Davis parted ways.

Neither has responded to a request for comment from The US Sun.

