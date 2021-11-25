The new 2.7-litre V6 Ford Bronco looks and sounds insane, and it flies.

The new 2.7-liter V6 Ford Bronco looks and sounds insane, and it flies.

WHAT do you think the letters GOAT stand for?

It means “Greatest of All Time” to me.

Ayrton Senna, Valentino Rossi, Tiger Woods, and Muhammad Ali are all absolute legends in their respective sports.

But it means something else to Ford: “Goes Over Any Terrain.”

That was only discovered the other day in Yankland while driving the new Ford Bronco.

Bronco has GOAT modes for Sand, Baja, and Rock Crawl in addition to the standard 4L4H modes you’d expect from a capable 4×4.

To put it another way, this is serious off-roading at its finest.

I’m too young to remember who coined the acronym first.

In the 1960s, Ford introduced the original Bronco.

I’m not sure if Pele was ever referred to as the GOAT.

Bronco, on the other hand, is a hands-on kind of guy.

There are more buttons for locking the diffs, disconnecting the front anti-roll bar (for mega wheel articulation), and controlling optional equipment such as roof lights or a winch.

Next, why are we talking about a legendary American truck that was never sold in the United Kingdom?

Well, I can confirm that the new one will be exclusively.

The four-door petrol will be available as a left hooker in Europe as early as 2023.

Yes, it’s only left-hand drive at first.

But does it matter when you’re buying a vehicle that’s as tough as a Land Rover Defender, as cool as a Jeep Wrangler, and less expensive than both?

All versions (two-door and four-door) of the Bronco EV will be available in right-hand drive when Ford launches it a little later down the road.

This brings me back to my July conversation with Ford CEO Jim Farley at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

“I’m sure there will be a day in the UK when we have an off-road brand,” he said.

“If you like Mustang, you’ll love Bronco,” he promised.

Yes, I do.

Thank you so much.

Ford is at its best when it comes to creating fun things for enthusiasts, and the two-door Bronco starts at just £23k in the United States of America.

It has the same 2.3-litre gasoline engine as the Focus RS and Mustang.

We tested the top-of-the-line First Edition, which is powered by a delicious 2.7-liter V6 engine.

It appears crazy.

This is insane.

And it’s as if the clappers are going off.

On the road, it feels refined and sophisticated, as well as accurate — unlike a swerving Wrangler.

That’s thanks to the independent front suspension.

The cabin, unlike a Wrangler, is a wonderful mix of modern and retro.

The combination of large twin screens, grab handles, and exposed Bronco bolts creates a powerful combination.

The new Ford SYNC 4 infotainment system, which includes a 360-degree reversing camera, is outstanding.

The following scene is reminiscent of Wrangler.

Remove the doors from the frame and…

