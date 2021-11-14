The new Christmas album ‘Joy to the Burg’ will benefit the homeless in central Pennsylvania.

With the release of “Joy To The Burg 2021,′′ the latest and third annual Christmas album designed to help homeless in the central Pennsylvania region, local musicians have once again banded together.

Sheldon Jones, the project’s founder and co-organizer, stated that everyone involved in the project is ecstatic about this year’s album.

“This is our third year, and the musicians’ and other participants’ enthusiasm is off the charts,” he said.

“We are grateful to the hundreds of people who have helped make this program far more successful than I could have imagined three years ago when we first came up with the idea.”

Through the ministries of Christian Churches United in Harrisburg, the funds raised from album sales will be used to expand winter walk-in shelter operations for both men and women.

The “Joy To The Burg” album is “the biggest and most diverse album we’ve had yet,” according to Steve Schwartz, Director of Development for Christian Churches United.

“There’s a wide variety of music,” he said, “and it’s fun to hear these local artists take a well-known song and make it their own.”

The new album features up to 19 bands, with genres ranging from rock to country to bluegrass to folk to brass to choral music.

Grant Bryan, Shea Quinn of the Luv Gods, No Last Call, the Cumberland Valley High School Sinfonietta Orchestra, the Don Johnson Project, tenor Christyan Seay, and Colebrook Road are among the performers.

Despite missing out on live concerts and other events due to the pandemic last year, the project overcame COVID-19 challenges and raised over (dollar)29,000 through album sales and donations.

“Everyone is really looking forward to a year in which we can not only release a brand new album, but also go out and do events,” Schwartz said.

To that end, on December 1st,

A one-hour special broadcast will be broadcast on ABC27 on December 9, followed by a music festival at The Englewood in Hershey on December 10.

On the 12th, at least six of the bands will perform live.

“Joy To The Burg” was recently honored with the Best Brand Award for its unique impact on homelessness.

