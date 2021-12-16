The new Christmas restrictions in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland are explained in detail.

What are the new Christmas restrictions in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland?

Cases of the Omicron variant are continuing to rise across the UK, despite Covid restrictions and fears that they could be tightened even more.

As cases of the Omicron variant spread across the UK, Covid restrictions are still in place.

While the nations agree to speed up the booster vaccine program and conduct Covid travel testing, there are some differences in the other rules.

Here’s how the current restrictions look in each country, with people across the UK desperate to avoid the kind of restrictions that ruined Christmas celebrations last year.

Even after the votes, England has the most relaxed rules in the UK at the moment, despite significant Tory opposition to the Government introducing Plan B to combat Omicron.

The measures, which include NHS Covid passes for entry into nightclubs and other venues, were approved by the Commons with Labour’s support, which favors tighter controls.

Nightclubs and large venues must now check the Covid status of visitors over the age of 18, with proof of double vaccination or a negative Covid test required.

Indoor events with 500 or more attendees where people are likely to stand or move around, outdoor events with 4,000 or more attendees, and any event with 10,000 or more attendees, whether indoor or outdoor, are subject to the Covid passport rules.

Most indoor public venues, as well as public transportation, require face coverings, and people have been advised to work from home if possible.

Boris Johnson has also stepped up the booster jab campaign, setting a new goal of vaccinating all eligible over-18s by the end of the year, with adults being invited to participate beginning this week.

To help combat the spread of the new variant, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urged people to limit their socializing to three households before and after Christmas.

The First Minister emphasized that she was “not asking anyone to cancel Christmas,” but she did advise people to limit their socializing in the weeks leading up to the holiday – this is currently advice, not a legal requirement.

She also stated that, where possible, employers will be required to allow employees to work from home.

Nicola Sturgeon went on to ask a question.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

What are the UK Covid rules? New Christmas restrictions in England, Scotland, Wales and NI explained