The new coronavirus pandemic has eliminated at the very least 112,510 individuals worldwide …

8:59 a.m.: Pension reform broke in mid-flight? If it protects against a republican pact from being concluded after the health and wellness situation, “the pension reform will have to be deposited”, approximates Gilles Le Gendre, the president of the group La République marching in the Assembly, in an interview with Sunday paper. For the primary replacement in the bulk, the post-health crisis “will not be” before “. It will not be the “Grand Soir”. “We need to react to the goals for a reinvention of our French, Global and european versions, but withstand the old moons, like the act of fatality from globalization,” he warns.

He believes that this after “Could be component of a new” republican pact “”, which “would be based upon 3 columns: the rebirth of the economic situation, new uniformities and also securities, and the ecological transition”. “The emergency situation, he courts, will be adjustment, however it will be accompanied by an extreme refoundation: we will certainly need to evaluate our political equilibriums to bring the French together; as well as also alter the means we connect them with public action. “