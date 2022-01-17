The new government in North Macedonia has received a vote of confidence.

A vote of confidence is given to North Macedonia’s new government.

In the 120-seat parliament, 62 deputies voted in favor of the new government.

A new coalition government led by the Social Democrats was approved by North Macedonia’s parliament on Sunday.

In the 120-seat parliament, a total of 108 deputies took part in the confidence vote on the new Cabinet, with 62 voting “yes” and 46 voting “no.”

Dimitar Kovacevski, the leader of the Social Democratic Union of Macedonia (SDSM), is in charge of the new Cabinet.

Kovacevski was appointed Prime Minister.

After his party’s failure to win local elections in October, North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev resigned.

Zaev resigned as Prime Minister and Chairman of the SDSM party.

In the second round of local elections, the SDSM was defeated, with opposition and independent candidates winning in Skopje, Ohrid, Kumanovo, Bitola, and other cities.

Zaev stated before the elections that if his party did not win the mayorship of Skopje, he would accept responsibility and resign.

The parliament approved Zaev's resignation as prime minister on Dec. 23.

